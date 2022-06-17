American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Cut by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $354,042,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after acquiring an additional 999,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.19 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

