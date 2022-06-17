Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 5,281 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

CP opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.