Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Cut by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

