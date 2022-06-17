Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Invests $345,000 in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 70.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 442.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.83. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23.

