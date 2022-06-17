Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

