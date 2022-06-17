Voleon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,468,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,341.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2,622.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.