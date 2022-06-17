Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 209.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.41.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

