Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $49.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93.

