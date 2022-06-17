Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

PYPL opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.71 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

