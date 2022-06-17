Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 690,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 61,348 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 438,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

