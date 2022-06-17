Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $3.28 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

IWP stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

