Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,334 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter valued at $919,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter valued at $1,520,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter valued at $2,525,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the fourth quarter valued at $3,098,000.

NASDAQ:SWAGU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

