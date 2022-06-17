Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $450,000 in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

CHNG stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

