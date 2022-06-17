Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $445,000 Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,780,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,962,000 after buying an additional 68,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $41.29 on Friday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

