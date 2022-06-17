Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $454,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

