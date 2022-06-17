Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $668.74.

Shares of LRCX opened at $418.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.86 and a 200-day moving average of $563.71. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $412.69 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

