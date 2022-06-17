Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.13. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

