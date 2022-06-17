Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $65.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

