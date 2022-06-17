Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,136 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

