Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 205.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,412,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $365.08 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.90 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.76. The company has a market capitalization of $172.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.04.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

