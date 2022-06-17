Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,779 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URA. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Shares of URA opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.