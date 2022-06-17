Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $2.75 Million in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Black Knight by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

