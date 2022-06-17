Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.69.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $134.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.06. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

