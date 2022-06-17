Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $508,000 in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMGAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000.

Shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

