Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIAU. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $11,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,032,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,010,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,365,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,731,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

