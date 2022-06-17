23,111 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $253,315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,144,000 after purchasing an additional 626,898 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,361,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of FE opened at $36.33 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

