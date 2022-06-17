Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.83.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $179.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $210.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

