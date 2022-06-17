Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,073 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Convey Health Solutions were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Convey Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $3.97 on Friday. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $290.58 million and a PE ratio of -23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

