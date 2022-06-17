Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 831,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,422 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 81.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 66,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $4,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 376.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 118,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NXE stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 12.40. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

