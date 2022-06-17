Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $126.11 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $125.14 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

