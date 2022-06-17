Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,430 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

Ovintiv Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.