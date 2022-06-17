Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 27,696 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,696 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $2.7872 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 157.61%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

