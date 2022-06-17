Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,545.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.86. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $183.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Crocs Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.