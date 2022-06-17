Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,340. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $136.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.23. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

