iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth $1,123,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $78.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $77.59 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.09.

