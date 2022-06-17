Wealthquest Corp Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,500,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $151.48 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.67 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Argus cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

