Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

