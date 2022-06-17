Wealthquest Corp Makes New $203,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $270.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.77. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $171.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

