Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 95,745 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,697,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,554,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after acquiring an additional 44,224 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $993,799. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

