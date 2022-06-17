Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $124.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.85.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

