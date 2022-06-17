Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 202,770 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 202,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 891,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,443,000 after buying an additional 58,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALK opened at $38.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

