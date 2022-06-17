Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 139,294 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of Huntsman worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Huntsman by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huntsman by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

