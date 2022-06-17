Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,772 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.69% of Domo worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Domo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after buying an additional 160,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Domo by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after buying an additional 186,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its position in shares of Domo by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.68. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,307,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,303 shares of company stock worth $4,295,173 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

