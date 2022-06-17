Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 68.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 26.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 34.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 32.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN opened at $126.11 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.14 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

