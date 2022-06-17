BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.78. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 22,997 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $961.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

