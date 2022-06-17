Forum Financial Management LP Invests $757,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $248.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.10. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.38.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

