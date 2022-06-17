Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

