Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 4,950 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Centene were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,462,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

NYSE:CNC opened at $76.64 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.