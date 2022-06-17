Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

