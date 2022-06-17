Carrie Smith Cox Buys 130,000 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,432 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 80,662 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

